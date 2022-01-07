Mesilla Valley Transportation celebrating 40 years in business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – January 9th, 2022, marks 40 years since Royal Jones and Jimmy Ray founded Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT).

According to company officials, back in 1982, MVT had only one location, a mobile home where pieces of cardboard separated the living space and office. Their fleet of two trucks was maintained outside on a dirt lot.

Today MVT’s fleet consists of six terminals, 1,600 trucks, over 5,600 trailers, and 2,000 employees.

The company is now one of the largest privately-owned employers in Las Cruces and El Paso. The company has a strong presence throughout the Southwest, and chances are Borderland residents have seen one of their big rigs criss-crossing the highways of the region.

Getting to where we are today hasn’t been easy, and I am so grateful to all past, present, and

future employees who make up the MVT Family. royal jones, founder, mesilla valley transportation

MVT is giving back to its employees to celebrate the 40th anniversary.

Each month of 2022, MVT is giving away $40,000 to their employees. The monthly $40,000 will be divided into $5,000 cash prizes awarded to eight lucky employees.

Officials say all employees, staff and drivers, are automatically entered into the drawing after completing 30 days of consecutive employment.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.