EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Two Coronado High School seniors are not only No. 1 & No. 6, respectively, in their 2022 class, or just Princeton-bound when they begin college in the fall, but also belong to the National Merit Scholar Program, which has been around since 1955 and is one of the most distinguished academic membership programs around.

The National Merit Scholarship Program made the announcement on Wednesday, May 11. The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) sent out a press release detailing the achievements of their own Thunderbird seniors.

Samuel Kligman and Luke Miller both credit their National Merit Scholar award to thorough preparation and help from teachers and mentors, according to the EPISD’s press release.



The National Merit Scholarship Program has awarded more than $1.8 billion in scholarships since 1955. The program recognizes the country’s top academically talented students with scholarships to the top-rated universities in the country.

Achieving the designation of National Merit Scholar is one of the highest honors a student can achieve and having two El Paso ISD students be the only in El Paso to reach this milestone speaks volumes about their commitment to education and the level of instruction in our District. I congratulate Samuel and Luke, as well as their teachers and parents, on reaching this milestone. Diana Sayavedra, Superintendent, EPISD



According to officials, Miller racked up more than $1.3 million in funding for college from both financial and merit-based scholarship giving him roughly a full-tuition scholarship to the Ivy League school. He plans to major in economics with minors in diplomacy and finance.

In addition to the $2,500 scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, Kligman received the UTEP Presidential Scholarship. He scored a 1480 on the PSAT and a 1520 on his SAT with a 22/24 score on the essay portion.

Kligman will attend Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs.

