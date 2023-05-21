EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Did you know that Texas was ranked 36th in the nation for suicide mortality rates in 2020?

According to the official “Report on Suicide and Suicide Prevention in Texas 2022 Update,” Texas has both the second-largest state population and the second-highest number of suicide deaths in the United States.

The report also stated how the rate has been increasing within the years since 2000, affecting thousands of victims and their families.

May is “Mental Health Awareness Month,” and what better way to end this month than by reminding the community about the importance of educating, treating and helping one another in this journey that is loving and accepting oneself.

In efforts to raise awareness about considering mental health as important as physical health, the following resources, credit of NAMI EL Paso, touches on different topics within the mental health theme to fit the community’s needs.

The resources include the following:

In case of an emergency or mental health crisis, the following numbers are open 24/7: