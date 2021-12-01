Mental health during the holidays and the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The busiest time of the year is here. The holidays have everyone running around to find the perfect gifts while at the same time its also that time where stress and anxiety are at there highest levels.

According to Dr. Angel Marcelo Rodriguez-Chevers believes its because people are putting too pressure on themselves to find the perfect gift.

“This idea that you have to actually give a meaningful present or receive one when the whole spirit of Christmas is about a different thing.”

Stress is also affecting El Pasoans because of the new variant of Covid-19 and its effect on the seemingly unending pandemic.

While being vaccinated is recommended by medical personnel, Donteau Mazone believes it can only do so much now and it will affect how he spends the holiday.

“but the vaccination only does so much because you know with different variants the vaccination might not be as effective so it might make you hesitant towards going home and going for gatherings and doing things like that.” Donteau Mazone, el pasoan

Dr. Rodriguez-Chevers says the best thing anyone can do to combat stress and anxiety is focus on their mindset because if you focus on negative outcomes, you will expect them. He says to think more positively as this will affect how you go about your day.

Now if you or someone you know is having mental health challenges this holiday season, reach out to Emergence Health Hotline for help at 915-779-1800 or via the numbers below.

Toll Free Crisis Hotline: 1-877-562-6467

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

