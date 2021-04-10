Memorial services for Alvin Jones, Sr., to be held next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Memorial services will be held on Thursday and Friday to celebrate the life of Alvin Jones, Sr., who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday.

The wake will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. The funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. Services will be held at Crestview Funeral Home at 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd.

Jones was the father of former football standouts Aaron and Alvin Jones. He was 56 years old. His cause of death is unknown.

Jones was a retired Army Command Sergeant Major with nearly 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife Vurgess; his sons, Aaron, Alvin Jr. and Xavier; and daughter Chelsirae.

