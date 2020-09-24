Memorial services begin for children killed in Northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Memorials services began Wednesday for the three children killed in Sunday night’s Northeast crash.

A rosary was held Wednesday for the one-year-old girl and two boys, ages 5 and 6, at La Paz Faith & Spiritual Center in Central El Paso.

Family friend Maria Delgado said she was heartbroken for the family, and that the family is devastated.

They are “crying, because they are seeing the photographs of the children,” she told KTSM 9 News in Spanish. “You can only imagine how they feel. Very sad. It’s such a tremendous sadness.”

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at La Paz.

Investigators say the childrens’ family’s 2001 Ford Expedition was making a left turn when they were hit by a speeding 2000 Lincoln LS that pushed the Expedition into a rock wall.

Police say no one in the Expedition was wearing a seatbelt and the two boys killed were seated on the floor. They say the male driver and female passenger survived, as well as two other children, a 2-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl.