Memorial for held for Aug. third victim ‘Memo’ Garcia, Monday evening

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— A memorial led by Abundant Living Faith Center will take place Monday evening at 10175 Gateway Blvd West to honor the life of August third shooting victim Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, who passed away Sunday morning.
Garcia is now the 23rd Walmart mass shooting victim to have passed due to injuries.
The news of Garcia’s death came after a EP Fusion Coach Luis Calvillo announced it in a Facebook post.
The memorial will begin at 7:30 pm. Those planning on attending are asked to arrive no later than 7:15 pm.
Due to the City of El Paso social distancing orders, everyone will be told to stay in their vehicles.