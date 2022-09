EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today.

Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears her 915 onesie.

Sofia Ivett Orozco, being the first baby to be born on 915 Day at The Hospitals of Providence.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.