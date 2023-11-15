EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Nube, a special project of the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso, hosted a brief update on the project, as well as the installation and construction of the Anything’s Possible Climber, a signature feature of the children’s museum and science center scheduled to open in 2024.

Skilled rope-climbing installer, Eric Braun who is also known as a “rigger” and comes from a 7th generation circus family, answered questions from the media, as he takes a break from his very mission impossible-style work inside the building.

A scale model of the exhibit was created by Fab Lab El Paso, using high-tech and hand-built techniques. It is currently on display at the El Paso Community Foundation’s Foundation Room.