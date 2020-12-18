Medical workers in the Borderland receive COVID-19 vaccines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Medical workers across the Borderland continued to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Staff at the Hospitals of Providence received their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical workers at the Memorial campus on the West side got their shots Thursday afternoon.

Only staff who are at the greatest risk of infection received the vaccine.

“I highly recommend it,” Nicole tong Mitchell, a physician at The Hospitals of Providence. “It is not injecting any part of a dead virus or live virus into you — it’s actually just a blueprint. It’s a map and your own body recognizing this map and you develop your own immune system.”

Medical staff at the hospital are hopeful that the vaccine is the start of the end of the pandemic.

Las Palmas Del sol Healthcare is also preparing to vaccinate their staff.

Las Palmas said it will begin administering the vaccine to its employees and medical staff using a guidance system from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Staff are not required to get the vaccine but are encouraged to get one to slow the spread of the virus.

