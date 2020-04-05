Medical students asking you to send them your trash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Items that you may toss in the trash every week such as empty liter soda bottles and milk containers can actually be made into personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Yvette Lopez is from El Paso and is currently a medical student studying in San Antonio. She and a friend made a Facebook page asking people to mail them their trash so they could make PPE.

“At this point, even providers are saying we need it. You know, it’s so funny how something so simple people ask for and they will take it. At this point if that means recyclables, you could be protecting someone’s life with just a pint, a simple soda pint,” said Yvette Lopez a Medical Student.

Lopez says there are a lot of items you may have laying around your house that they could use. The most valuable is empty liter soda bottles to make face shields out of.

However, they can also use items like rubber bands, empty gallon containers, and even bread loaf twist ties.

