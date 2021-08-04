Medical Center of the Americas awarded grant to fund regional clinical research

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Medical Center of the Americas (MCA) is announcing a grant award that will be used to grow the clinical research workforce and clinics in the region.

MCA will receive a $163,000 grant from Bristol Meyers Squib (BMS), which is a global pharmaceutical company, to launch a Clinical Trial Academy that seeks to expand the clinical research workforce, as well as the number of outpatient clinics doing research in El Paso and Las Cruces.

The grant was awarded through BMS’s corporate giving program that supports worthwhile causes and conscientious citizenship.

“The MCA’s Clinical Trial Academy will address the growing health disparities within one of the largest U.S./Mexico border communities—El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico,” says Michaele Linden-Johnson, MCA Director of Clinical Trials and Business Development.

The Clinical Trial Academy will aid regional outpatient clinics that are conducting clinical research to kick-off operations, or partner with regional and national groups for clinical trials.

The academy will use the Association for Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP’s) learning platform, as well as the expertise of the region’s existing sites to train the next generation of clinical researchers through a combination of online self-directed, instructor-led learning, and coaching from seasoned clinicians.

“The overall end impact of this project is to realize a clinical trial ecosystem built by and for Hispanics that competes globally for community-based clinical research to better the outcomes of this community of color. This 12-month pilot program has been several years in the making and involves the collaboration of several local and national organizations and leaders to make it happen. We are excited to finally bring this program and the related clinical research training, and investigator site support to our region,” says Linden-Johnson.

The new program will address clinical trial disparities and diversity in the region, while also helping to realize an optimized clinical trial ecosystem that is built by and for Hispanics that competes globally for community-based research to improve outcomes for people of color.

The Clinical Trials Academy is set to begin rolling out efforts this month, and will focus on outpatient healthcare clinics, physicians, healthcare professionals, students, job career seekers, and retired military.

“We are delighted to support MCA in its efforts to train the next generation of clinical research professionals and pleased to see both corporate and community support for this program,” said Susan Landis, ACRP executive director. “Growing a research-ready and diverse clinical research professional workforce is a key area of focus for ACRP, and MCA will be able to tap into the breadth and depth of our educational content to meet the varied needs of its target audiences.”

