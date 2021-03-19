Median home prices increase to an all-time high

Model homes and for sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One year into the pandemic and the country is seeing home prices posting 17% annual gain. This is the largest increase on record in this data set, which goes back through 2016.

That as the number of homes for sale fell 42% compared with the last four weeks before the 2020 coronavirus shutdowns began.

The median home sale price increased to $330,250. That’s an all-time high according to a new report from Redfin, a technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Redfin provided these key housing market takeaways for more than 400 U.S. metro areas during the 4-week period ending March 14:

• Asking prices of newly listed homes hit a new all-time high of $350,972, up 10% from the same time a year ago.
• New listings of homes for sale were down 17% from a year earlier.
• 57% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within the first two weeks on the market, well above the 46% rate during the same period a year ago. During the 7-day period ending March 14, 61% of homes sold in two weeks or less.
• 44% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within one week of hitting the market, up from 32% during the same period a year earlier.
• For the 7-day period ending March 14, the seasonally adjusted Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index—a measure of requests for home tours and other services from Redfin agents—was up 85% from the same period a year ago, when the housing market was dramatically slowing down at the start of the pandemic.
• Mortgage purchase applications were up 5% from a year earlier during the week ending March 12. For the week ending March 18, 30-year mortgage rates increased to 3.09%, the highest level since June.

“This time last year, the housing market was shutting down as many cities implemented strict shelter in place orders. A year later the pandemic is still with us, but the housing market is red-hot. It’s so hot some buyers are acting irrationally,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.

To view Redfin’s full report, including charts and methodology click here.

