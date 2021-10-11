Media company nationally recognizes The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus as best hospital for heart care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus is being nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high quality heart care.

The Sierra Campus was recognized by News & World Report, a media company, as the “best hospital for heart of quality patient care”. Additionally, the campus has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology with the Heart Failure accreditation achievement.

Hospitals receiving these types of recognitions have demonstrated their ability to treat and care for the most complex of cardiac patients through rigorous onsite review of the medical staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients ensuring the highest quality care is delivered to every patient, every time, Sierra Campus officials said.

“We are so incredibly proud of our team for their commitment to continue to advance the quality of heart care here in the El Paso region,” said Rob J. Anderson, chief executive officer for The Hospitals of Providence. “Recognitions such as these are only achieved through the hard work, passion, and determination of our medical staff to provide our community with the excellent heart care they deserve but more importantly with great outcomes.”

Officials with the hospital say the Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at the Sierra Campus continues to expand cardiovascular services for the El Paso region offering the latest in advanced heart care procedures and cardiac care.

“The Sierra Campus offers a comprehensive cardiovascular care program from initial diagnosis to post-discharge care with highly trained physicians and staff which include a cardiovascular nurse navigator to guide patients throughout their journey helping coordinate patient’s healthcare needs, answering questions along the way,” campus officials added. “There is also an on-site cardiac rehabilitation program which helps patients continue their healing after a procedure or cardiac event”.

The Sierra Campus is the only hospital in El Paso to also be recognized with the HeartCARE Center Designation, the Heart Failure Accreditation and the Cath Lab Accreditation by the American College of Cardiology.

To learn more about the cardiology services at The Hospitals of Providence, click here.

