McDonald’s to serve free “Thank You Meals” to frontline essential workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- McDonald’s will offer free “Thank You Meals” to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5.

According to a release, each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The Thank You Meal will be available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, and will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side of fries or hash brown, along with a note of appreciation.

“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” said local McDonald’s owner/operator Osman Dana. “We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals.”

Frontline essential workers may simply show their work badge to receive a meal, day or night, limited one per person per day.

The following options are as follows:

Breakfast

• A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

• A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

Visit McDonalds.com for more details.