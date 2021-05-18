McDonald’s restaurants to open dining rooms 100%

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso-area McDonald’s restaurants are re-opening their dining rooms at 100-percent capacity this week.

The fast food chain said Tuesday that the re-openings started Monday and will be completed on May 25. The change will “restore job opportunities in the community that were paused due to the pandemic,” according to a news release.

“While we’ve continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic, we are excited to once again be able to open our doors to our neighbors,” said Richard Castro, local McDonald’s owner/operator. “We look forward to welcoming our customers back into our dining rooms for the full McDonald’s experience.”

McDonald’s will continue some pandemic standards, such as social distancing and protective gear for employees. Below are the guidelines for in-restaurant dining at McDonald’s restaurants across the county:

Offering contactless ordering with table service via Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s app

Closing some seating and tables to accommodate social distancing

More frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, including tables

Crew members wearing masks or face coverings and gloves

Modifying our dine-in beverage procedures to minimize contact

Requiring customers to wear masks at all times except when seated and dining. Masks will be available upon request

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.