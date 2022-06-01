EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local high school seniors will have a better chance of seeing their dreams of higher education come true. McDonald’s El Paso granted them scholarships to El Paso Community College (EPCC) and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) at an award ceremony held at the EPCC Administrative Services Center.

The EPCC Foundation matched the McDonald’s El Paso scholarships to the recipients who will attend EPCC this fall. The partnership made $35,904 available to these graduates. Students will receive funds which are designated to cover the cost of tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students were selected based on their academic achievements, community involvement, and overall drive and commitment to pursue higher education. The 11 students who will attend EPCC in the fall are Carlos Araujo, Julissa Herrera, Denisse Castillo, Debbie Cuellar, Carlos Venegas, Danna Santos, Isabel Castañeda, Vivianey Valdez, Manuel Vasquez, Faith Marmolejo and Andrea Muñoz.

“The scholarships will help students get off to a great start in their college career. McDonald’s El Paso is showing its leadership by investing in El Paso’s future.” Dr. Dolores Gross, Executive Director of the Foundation for EPCC.







EPCC offers a variety of scholarships for new, continuing, and transfer students. Other scholarships may become available throughout the year, each with their own application instructions, requirements, and deadlines.

For available scholarships visit https://www.epcc.edu/Admissions/FinancialAid/Scholarships.

The EPCC Foundation’s purpose is to raise funds to provide scholarships for EPCC students. For more information on their work: https://www.epcc.edu/Administration/Foundation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.