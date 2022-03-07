Program looks to empower nurses, other healthcare professionals to develop innovative products

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Medical Center of the America Foundation’s (MCA) Innovation Center announced Monday that applications are now being accepted for the Nurse Innovator Accelerator.

The accelerator is a binational program that provides targeted support for healthcare professionals to take their innovative ideas from concept to prototype to production.

Nurses and doctors are inherently problem solvers as they develop solutions to problems they encounter in their day-to-day work. This accelerator program works with these clinical professionals to bring those ideas to life.

“There is a natural connection between healthcare and innovation. Doctors and nurses are at the leading edge of every health crisis and are integral in resolving the crisis. They deeply understand the health systems, services, technologies, products, and delivery methods, thereby allowing them to identify problems and develop workable solutions…We believe that the unique insights and ideas of clinicians can drive the innovation pipeline, save lives, improve health, and revolutionize medicine.” Nancy Lowery, Senior Director of Innovation at the MCA Foundation

MCA officials share that the 18-week virtual program combines self-paced learning modules with weekly cohort meetings and culminates in a demo day where projects are presented to the public.

It utilizes education, training, one-on-one support, and access to resources for rapid prototyping and fabrication all designed to move healthcare professionals into the entrepreneurial landscape.

People who have an existing health tech product or an idea for a product and are looking to further develop their technology or business are invited to apply as individuals or as teams.

With a science and engineering focused approach, healthcare professionals can come one step closer to moving ideas from the bench to the bedside.

Healthcare professionals can apply by clicking here..

