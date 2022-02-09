Speakers will talk about how their startups address unmet market needs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Medical Center of the Americas (MCA) Innovation Center is launching a monthly event series, featuring speakers and startups from around the country who work to address unmet market needs, such as Latinx health and Femtech, through innovation and entrepreneurship.

The first event in the series – “Uncovering Markets” – will be launched virtually on February 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Uncovering Markets will feature co-founder and CEO of Zócalo Health, Erik Cardenas. Zócalo Health is a tech-enabled integrated care model uniquely serving the US Latinx community and designed to improve the experience of accessing health care services and social benefits for the Latinx population. “

“The willingness to look beyond the popular, obvious, and mainstream is essential for creating value for broad sets of people…Throughout history, entrepreneurs and innovators have done this by looking at underserved markets and by approaching existing markets with a unique perspective.” Erik Pavia, CEO & Founder of Pantheon; Moderator for the Uncovering Markets launch event.

Center official share that throughout the year, Uncovering Markets is planning to feature a series of startup founders who are developing companies in a wide variety of tech areas from healthcare to bitcoin.

The underlying theme being these companies are primarily founded by Latinx entrepreneurs working in unmet markets.

Featured speakers will talk about where their idea came from, how they built that idea into a product,

and the market opportunities and social responsibility of serving unmet needs. Innovators or entrepreneurs won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from the journeys of this exceptional group of founders featured while interacting with others and building their network.

“There are so many things we can learn from the stories of founders…Building a company takes inspiration and courage. We hope that providing these stories of courage will inspire our local innovations to take the leap required to build a startup.” Nancy Lowery, Senior Director of Innovation at the MCA Foundation

For more information about the Uncovering Markets event series or to sign up for the upcoming launch

event, click here to visit the MCA Innovation Center.

