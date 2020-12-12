Mayor’s race, City Council seats to be decided in Saturday run-off

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso voters will head to the polls to decide a few key runoff positions Saturday, including the Mayoral seat and City Representative District 2 and District 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EL PASO

Vote at ANY Vote Center

Voters no longer have to vote at a specific location within their precinct. During Early Voting and on Election Day, voters can go to ANY vote center to cast their ballot. Use the El Paso County Elections Department website (epcountyvotes.com) or mobile app to find the closest Vote Center.

Vote Safe Measures

Multiple safety measures will be employed to protect voters and poll workers. These include adherence to masking and social distancing guidelines. Additionally, each voting location will have a clean team whose only role is to clean and sanitize the voting system after each use. Finally, each voter will receive a Vote Safe El Paso kit containing hand wipes, a disposable marking utensil, finger cot (a glove for single finger) and the “I Voted” sticker.

Curbside voting is available upon request at all voting locations. Voters will vote on an electronic tablet from their vehicle.

Sample Ballots

City_of_El_PasoDownload
City_of_SocorroDownload

