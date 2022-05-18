EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a Wednesday news release, Mayor Oscar Leeser announced that he vetoed City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s recently approved contract extension.

Mayor Leeser states that he made the decision to veto the agenda item approving Tommy Gonzalez’s contract extension was done for two reasons; one being his contract won’t expire until 2024 and the second reason is the current economic atmosphere.

“Extending and enhancing any current contract, at a time when constituents are facing increased living costs as well as increased property valuations, is neither prudent nor warranted.” Mayor Oscar Leeser

Below is Mayor Leeser’s notice filed with the City Clerk’s office.

KTSM is working to talk to Mayor Leeser, city council members and City manager Gonzalez himself. Look for a full update on this story here on KTSM.com and during our newscasts at 5,6, and 10.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.