EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser will have a news conference on the latest developments on migrants at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30 at the City Hall located at 300 N. Campbell.

According to the announcement issued by the City of El Paso, Leeser will be providing an update about the “migrant crisis.”

The press conference will be streamed live on the City of El Paso YouTube Channel and City TV which can be found on:

Spectrum Ch. 1300

AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

DTV (Off the Air) Ch. 13.4

KTSM.com is also planning to livestream the mayor’s news conference.