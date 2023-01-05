EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a statement Thursday on President Biden’s upcoming visit to El Paso.

President Joe Biden is expected to make a pitstop at the U.S. Mexico Border in El Paso this Sunday, as he plans travel to Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mayor Oscar Leeser released the following statement:

“The federal government has been our partner on this humanitarian crisis and has provided much needed financial support as we assist with this critical federal issue. While President Biden is fully aware of the challenges we have been facing, it is always helpful to see things with your own eyes and we greatly appreciate him taking the time to visit El Paso and see for himself not only what we are faced with, but also, the incredible collaboration among all our partners on this issue. As we all know our immigration system is broken. I look forward to discussing our immigration challenges with the President and working with him as we work to address them in the most humane way possible while following the laws of the United States.”

Oscar Leeser, El Paso Mayor