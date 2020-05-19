Mayor Margo responds to El Paso reopening delay

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— El Paso Mayor Dee Margo told KTSM, he agrees with the decisions made by Governor Greg Abbott to reopen the State of Texas.

As child care services and bars throughout the state begin to open today, it will be another week before they open in El Paso.

Mayor Margo explained to KTSM, Governor Greg Abbott agreed with city officials after they reached out last week asking for El Paso to be exempt from reopening with the rest of the state.

He added the key to reopening is deeper than the total number of positive cases.

“The more testing we do the more positives we will have but the key to look at where we are as a community is the number of hospitalizations, the number of people in ICU and the number of people on ventilators,” said Margo.

Explaining, the delay was necessary.

“We felt a delay was appropriate for El Paso, to gather more data,” Margo said.

Data of an increase in cases the city expects to see once the two week mark after Mother’s Day hits.

Alfredo Campos, the owner of Monarch Bar in West El Paso told KTSM, although the business has been closed for two months, he understands there needs to be a delay.

“It’s fair giving people the opportunity to slowly reopen and see what happens, meanwhile it gives business owners like myself to slowly open because we don’t have a handbook for the pandemic to figure out a way that will make customers enjoy the ambiance of a bar but keep us protected,” Campos said.

Restaurants can open at 50% capacity on Friday and bars can open at 25%. However, El Paso restaurants and bars will have to wait until May 29.