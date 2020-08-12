Mayor Margo requests City Manager, City Attorney defer annual merit-based raises

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Dee Margo says he’s requesting the City Manager and City Attorney not accept their annual merit-based pay raises due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract, he’s eligible for a 5 percent annual pay raise based on his $361,362 salary, worth approximately $18,000. City Attorney Karla Nieman is eligible for a 2 percent pay raise on her $256,287 salary — which would be an increase of about $5,125.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic with a significant impact on our economy. I am mindful of the budget shortfall and the many employees who have been furloughed. Although contractually eligible for a raise, acceptance lies with the City Manager and City Attorney,” Mayor Dee Margo said in a tweet.