EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser is offering football tickets to City employees, Police and Fire departments and Sheriff’s office.

Mayor Oscar Leeser has purchased 5,000 tickets to the August 27, 7 p.m. UTEP Football game against the University of North Texas to support UTEP Athletics “915” campaign and thank employees for their hard work and dedication. The mission of the “915” campaign is to embrace and engage the El Paso community while generating excitement for the Sun City’s longest-running and most iconic team, the Miners.

“UTEP is such an important part of this community. I have always supported UTEP Athletics, and I am thrilled to be able to support their “915” campaign while providing our hard-working city employees with an opportunity for a nice evening out with their families in the beautiful Sun Bowl stadium.” Mayor Mayor Leeser

UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter said: “Mayor Leeser has been an incredible partner of UTEP Athletics. His generous purchase sets us well on our way to sell out the Sun Bowl for our first game and we couldn’t be happier.”

Tickets will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Employees may receive up to 6 tickets per individual.

Tickets will be available for pick-up in the Mayor’s Office from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor Leeser added: “I am ready for some football! Go Miners!”