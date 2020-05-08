Mayor Dee Margo responds to photos that appear to show him not practicing social distancing/wearing a mask

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Dee Margo is addressing photos that surfaced online that appears to show him dining with his wife along with others at the El Paso Country Club in the Upper Valley.

Critics said the photos show the Mayor not practicing social distancing and not wearing a mask in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTSM 9 News was not allowed to publish the photos, but the KTSM 9 staff was able to look at the pictures. They show Mayor Margo seated with another couple outside the Country Club and they show two others standing near him.

The general manager of the El Paso Country Club told KTSM 9 News that the Mayor’s party was abiding by the new orders set by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

He said the men who were standing were greeting the Mayor and stepped back.

Mayor Margo also explained that he did not break any rules and was trying to support the local economy.

“We were simply going out. There was no violation of the executive orders or the orders I signed as put out by the governor,” Mayor Margo said.

Mayor Margo also said he was not wearing a mask because he was eating at the time.

The El Paso Health Authority, Dr. Hector Ocaranza said that the orders do not dictate that the seating must be with only members of your household.

However, Dr. Ocaranza said that people should limit interactions with anyone outside your home.