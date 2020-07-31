Mayor Dee Margo requests guidance regarding release of COVID-19 cluster information

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 31, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo requested guidance from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding the release of COVID-19 cluster information under the confidentiality provision of the Texas Health and Safety Code, Sec. 81.046.

“Due to ongoing debate regarding the release of COVID-19 cluster information at private businesses, I have formally requested counsel from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. We will continue to keep the public informed, without violation of privacy and confidentiality laws, during this Pandemic,” said Mayor Margo.

COVID-19 cluster information is currently disclosed by the business sector on a public website – epstrong.org.

