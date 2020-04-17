Mayor Dee Margo gives about 3,000 masks to El Paso Police Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Close to 3,000 face masks were given to the El Paso Police Department from the city’s mayor on Friday.

Mayor Dee Margo made the donation through the Paso Del North Community Foundation, a news release from the El Paso Police Department said.

The masks arrived Friday morning and will be given to police officers working in the field, police said.

“These masks will ensure the safety and wellness of officers while responding to our public safety needs as we battle the spread of COVID-19,” Margo said in the release.