Mayor Dee Margo gives about 3,000 masks to El Paso Police Department

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
eppd_badge_in_city_council_1498690772989_23274000_ver1.0_640_360_1555105104515.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Close to 3,000 face masks were given to the El Paso Police Department from the city’s mayor on Friday.

Mayor Dee Margo made the donation through the Paso Del North Community Foundation, a news release from the El Paso Police Department said.

The masks arrived Friday morning and will be given to police officers working in the field, police said.

“These masks will ensure the safety and wellness of officers while responding to our public safety needs as we battle the spread of COVID-19,” Margo said in the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17"

Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic"

Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says"

Las Palmas/Del Sol Medical Centers set up mini-grocery for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Palmas/Del Sol Medical Centers set up mini-grocery for workers"

El Paso factory changes production to make 15,000 face masks a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso factory changes production to make 15,000 face masks a week"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz