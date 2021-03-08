Mayor and County Judge to hold joint news conference on community vaccine dashboard

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will hold a joint news conference to discuss a community vaccine dashboard.

The news conference will be at noon and will be held at City Hall.

The announcement comes as fully vaccinated people look for guidance on what they can and cannot do now that they have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, among other guidelines.

KTSM 9 News will bring you the details after the conference.