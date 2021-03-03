Mayor and County Judge hold press conference about Texas reopening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) At 10:30 a.m. Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego are holding a press conference to talk about Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen Texas 100 percent.

Mayor Leeser says businesses can mandate masks and he asks the community of El Paso to wear masks. Explaining that right now we are at a 14.4 hospitalization rate but on the 10th of March, we will be able to open at 100 percent.

“It’s not time to put out guard down,” said Leeser. “We still have to continue in a responsible way.”

Both Mayor Leeser and County Judge Samaniego said that City and County facilities will require face masks.

“It’s not about politics, we have to trust science,” said El Paso County Judge Samaniego

Judge Samaniego says it’s not the right time to open completely and stop wearing masks and that El Paso still has a lot of work to do.

“Don’t let anyone tell you what’s best for this community,” said Samaniego.

