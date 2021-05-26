May is National Arthritis Awareness Month – what you should know

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The month of May is Arthritis Awareness Month, which is a condition that causes inflammation in one or more joints.

The CDC says, arthritis is one of the most widespread conditions in the U.S. affecting one in four adults overall.

People with the disease often experience joint pain, swelling and reduced motion. Experts say while there are many different types of arthritis, the revealing signs of the condition are usually the same across the board.

“Anything that’s stopping you from for instance you’re not able to walk the distance that you would before because your knees are hurting, your ankles are hurting, your hip, your back, your arm are hurting, you can’t grab those utensils that you used to– those are the types of things that are going to be a problem for individuals.” said Isaac Montes, Occupational Therapist, THOP.

Any kind of pain that prevents you from doing your daily activities is something you should bring up to your doctor.

The good news is there are many treatments available that are based on the severity of your arthritis.

