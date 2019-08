Early voting begins Monday, April 22 for the May 2019 Uniform Election. This election will decide who represents several seats on the EPISD and SISD School Board as well as a proposed tax incentive for the so-called “Lost Dog Trail.”

Other items on the ballot include municipal seats in Horizon

The early voting period runs from April 22 through April 30. Election Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. Citizens are encouraged to vote early at one of the 23 early voting stations around the county.