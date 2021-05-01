May 1 Uniform Election Early Results

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The May 1 Uniform Election is over and here are early results, as of 8 p.m.:

Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District

Proposition A

For – 219

Against – 89

The issuance of $225,000,000 bonds for the construction, repair and replacement of waterworks system and sanitary sewer system and the levy of taxes adequate to provide for payment of the bonds.

Proposition B

For – 196

Against – 112

The issuance of $225,000,000 refunding bonds for the refunding of any bonds outstanding at the time of issuance and the levy of taxes adequate to provide for payment for the returning bonds.

Town of Horizon City

Proposition A

For – 204

Against – 45

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Horizon City, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth (1/4) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1

Proposition A

For – 393

Against -134

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent (1.5%) in any location in the district.

Total voter turnout = 3.21%

Ballots Cast – 6,987

Registered Voters – 217,404