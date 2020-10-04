Massive spike in new virus cases reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A whopping 358 new COVID-19 were reported in El Paso Sunday morning — the highest numbers since early July when the number of cases and deaths began skyrocketing in the borderland. The number of total cases now stands at 25,569. There are 20, 647 recovered cases, and 4,271 active cases.

Department of Public Health Officials reported zero additional deaths Sunday, leaving the total number of deaths at 530.

There are currently 162 people hospitalized in El Paso with the virus, including 66 in ICU and 28 patients on ventilators. The number of hospital patients has been fluctuating around this level for about a week in the Sun City.