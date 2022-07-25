EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County officials have been informed that the risk of exposure and infection has been increasing in our community. Judge Anna Perez and Judge Ricardo Samaniego have consulted with the City-County Local Health Authority throughout the pandemic to implement best practices in protecting the health of citizens, staff, and officials.

Jointly Judge Perez and Judge Samaniego made the following announcement:

1. During this period of heightened risk, the use of masks is now encouraged for anyone entering the courthouse and other County buildings. Individual judges may require masks in their courtrooms and chambers at their discretion.

2. Use of face coverings is strongly encouraged for persons who:

a. are not fully vaccinated,

b. experiencing flu-like symptoms

c. persons who are at high risk due to a medical condition, or

d. have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone with COVID-19. These individuals should consider staying home.

“As of today, we are seeing a high-risk level of COVID-19 cases and we are encouraging County employees, as well as the public to take precaution and wear a mask when entering a County facility,” said County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego. “The protocols at the Courthouse and County facilities have always been proactive during the pandemic. The precautions we take moving forward will allow us to avoid a crisis. I ask that our community continue to move forward with the valuable lessons we have learned. If you have not already, please consider getting your COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot.”

Reducing the risk of COVID-19 and its subvariants requires everyone’s participation. While you may feel you are at low risk, please think of those others who may face serious health issues if infected.

