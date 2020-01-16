Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Martin Luther King Jr. Day being a federal holiday celebrating life and the achievements of this civil right leader, several places will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20.

The following is some of what will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance to Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Schools:

SISD

YISD

EPISD

Fabens

Clint

Canutillo

Gadsden

San Elizario

Anthony

El Paso Community College

UTEP

City and County Facilities:

City Hall and all city administrative offices

El Paso County Courthouse

One-Stop-Shop

Public Libraries

Museum of Art

Museum of History

Museum of Archaeology

Municipal Court

Citizen Collection Stations

Greater El Paso Landfills

Other facilities such as the El Paso Zoo, Recreation Centers, Sun Metro, and the Animal Shelter will remain open.