Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Martin Luther King Jr. Day being a federal holiday celebrating life and the achievements of this civil right leader, several places will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20.
The following is some of what will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance to Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
Schools:
- SISD
- YISD
- EPISD
- Fabens
- Clint
- Canutillo
- Gadsden
- San Elizario
- Anthony
- El Paso Community College
- UTEP
City and County Facilities:
- City Hall and all city administrative offices
- El Paso County Courthouse
- One-Stop-Shop
- Public Libraries
- Museum of Art
- Museum of History
- Museum of Archaeology
- Municipal Court
- Citizen Collection Stations
- Greater El Paso Landfills
Other facilities such as the El Paso Zoo, Recreation Centers, Sun Metro, and the Animal Shelter will remain open.