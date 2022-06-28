EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez, who was found guilty of murder last week in the disappearance of Erika Gaytan, was sentenced Tuesday for the crime.

The 75 year sentenced was handed down by Judge Sam Medrano, after Gaytan’s defense team opted for the judge, rather than the jury, to sentence him.

Just last week, the jury took less than six hours deliver their judgement in a trial that had been halted twice, once for a juror issue and a month later over COVID concerns.

