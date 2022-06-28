EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez, who was found guilty of murder last week in the disappearance of Erika Gaytan, was sentenced Tuesday for the crime.
The 75 year sentenced was handed down by Judge Sam Medrano, after Gaytan’s defense team opted for the judge, rather than the jury, to sentence him.
Just last week, the jury took less than six hours deliver their judgement in a trial that had been halted twice, once for a juror issue and a month later over COVID concerns.
Look for reaction from the courtroom on KTSM 9 News at 5,6, and 10.
RELATED STORY: Marquez found guilty of murder
Trial resumes for Ricardo Marquez after April mistrial
Unexpected twist during Wednesday’s testimony in Gaytan murder trial
Opposing testimonies on third day of Marquez trial
Defense shoots down evidence on day 4 of murder trial
Covid concern halts Gaytan murder trial
Marquez trial resumes with closing arguments
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- What are the best — and worst — times to travel Fourth of July weekend?
- Migrant tragedy spurs calls for reform, crackdown on smugglers
- Abortions up to 6 weeks can temporarily resume in Texas, district judge rules
- Gas stations increase holds on credit, debit cards at the pump
- RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy
- Boy Scout comforts dying driver after train derailment