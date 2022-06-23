Defendant Ricardo Marquez who is accused of killing Erika Gaytan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez was found guilty of murder Thursday morning.

The jury took less than a day to deliver their judgement, in the case of Erika Gaytan’s disappearance and presumed murder.

The trial restarted after a jury issue back in April forced a mistrial, as well as a 10-day pause due to COVID-19 just last week.

