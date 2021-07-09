Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlán set to perform at the Plaza Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Live is bringing back El Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán to the Plaza Theatre. The group will be performing at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 as part of their El Mejor Mariachi Del Mundo World Tour.

Mariachi Vargas is one of the most representative regional Mexican music groups in the world. The mariachi group had its origins during the year 1898 in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, under the direction of maestro Gaspar Vargas López.

El Paso Live said their popularity and influence in the musical world has earned them a spot amongst the greats, with an incredible repertoire of music that showcases their love of their heritage including Guadalajara, Son de la negra, El Jarabe Tapatia, Cielito Lindo, and Huapango de Moncayo.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 17.

To get your tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or elpasolive.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.