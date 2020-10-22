Margo says shut down ‘not appropriate,’ new restrictions don’t include businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Dee Margo announced new restrictions imposed on the city of El Paso Thursday afternoon following record-shattering new cases of COVID-19 reported.

During the conference, Margo said he does not believe a shut down of the city is appropriate and reiterated that only Texas Gov. Greg Abbott maintains that authority.

New restrictions include closing parks to league and tournament play, and the extension of limitations to libraries, community centers and pools.

The limitations were not explained.

The City highlighted that five facilities have been purchased that will be used for testing, contact tracing and a centralized location for PPE.

No further restrictions were imposed on public spaces that include retail shopping, bars and restaurants, gyms and salons, despite data that suggests these places contribute to community spread.

Margo said that El Pasoans are encouraged to shop alone, continue to work and maintain a “normal” lifestyle.

“Only we — by our behavior — can stop the spread,” said Margo.

