March of Dimes to host virtual campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- March of Dimes has launched a new virtual campaign called “Step Up!”, to raise vital support for moms and babies during the COVID-19 pandemic causing the ongoing global health crisis.

The new virtual fundraiser will replace this year’s March of Dimes’ annual in-person March for

Babies events that have been cancelled due to social distancing and government restrictions.

March of Dimes is encouraging supporters to participate in the virtual walk safely at home in order to support moms and babies in need.

“It is imperative that moms and babies have access to the care and resources required for a healthy start each and every day, and the need has become even more critical in our current environment,” said Stacey D. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer of March of Dimes. “During this unprecedented time, March for Babies Step Up! is so vitally important because through the incredible fundraising efforts of our supporters, we can continue to help moms and babies as well as learn more about this novel disease.”

According to a release, the virtual March for Babies will start across the country with participants tracking their steps using smartphones or fitness watches and collecting donations for their steps.

Every step will be tracked and totaled through the Charity Miles mobile app, leading up to a virtual celebration on May 15.

Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in a series of fun, virtual challenges

throughout the campaign to boost their step count. and raise awareness for the mothers and babies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a strain on the healthcare system, and at this time, the health risks to moms and babies remain mostly unknown, however they are the ones who depend on the health system for support from pregnancy through delivery,” shared Dr. Rahul Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. “There is an urgent need, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to support families with a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and ensure that moms-to-be have the latest health information to protect themselves and their infants.”

Those wanting to participate can find more information register and at marchforbabies.org.