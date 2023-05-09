EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tomorrow, Wednesday May 10th, Marathon Petroleum will present a check for $25,000 to the City of El Paso Office of Climate and Sustainability in order to plant more trees across the city. The program is called 915 Treekeepers.

In El Paso, there are several organizations and government units in charge of promoting the increase of trees in different parts of the city. For example, the program Million Trees, sponsored by Eco El Paso, shows a count of 807 trees planted so far.

No word as to how many trees will be planted with the $25,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum, but it will provide funds for the continuation of the overall intent. The check presentation will take place at 212 N. Clark Drive at 2 p.m.