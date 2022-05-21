EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man with gunshot injuries walked into the El Paso Police Department’s Northeast Regional Command Center Friday night, according to EPPD.

El Paso Fire and Medical crews responded to the Command and took the 37-year-old man to the hospital to treat his wounds.

The front lobby of the Northeast Command was closed for three hours due to the incident, according to EPPD.

The man reported to Northeast PD that the incident occurred in the 10200 block of Pheasant. Officers from the Criminalistics Unit, and Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to assist in the investigation.



The investigation has not been able to locate where the incident occurred or if there may have been others involved. The man’s injuries, were described as non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

