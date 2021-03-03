Man with gun prompts lockout of Mesita Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple El Paso Police units are responding to a home on McKelligon Drive in Kern Place after a man allegedly attempted to shoot at a City employee who arrived to issue a citation, according to a neighbor.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on McKelligon Drive and Kelly Way. The man was taken into custody and officers are now searching the home for weapons, the neighbors tell KTSM. El Paso Police could not be reached for comment.

Mesita Elementary was briefly on lockout as a precaution but has now resumed normal instruction according to district officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.