EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 71-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, June 6 after being wanted on two felony criminal warrants for alleged indecency with a child and one felony warrant for alleged sex abuse of a child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit received an arrest warrant for Roberto Maldonado, 71, on Tuesday and deputies located him at the 1200 block of Dolden. He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail with total bond of $300,000.

Maldonado was charged with two counts of indecency with a child and one count of sex abuse of a child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.