EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 55-year-old man was recently arrested after being wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Lester Lynn Fox, 55 was wanted on a felony warrant for five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Deputies made contact with Fox at the 5000 block of Joe Herrera on Wednesday, July 5 and took him into custody. He was then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $425,000 bond.