EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 for being wanted for alleged burglary of habitation, according to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they received a felony arrest warrant for Emmanuel De las Cruz on Tuesday and located him near the 600 block of Agua Azul Pl.

De la Cruz was taken into custody and was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $50,000 bond.