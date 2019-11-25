Man travels over 900 miles on foot alongside border

After walking hundreds of miles, Mike Hull has made his journey to the Sun City to get a better understanding of the border and got to know some of the people who live near it.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is on a mission to learn more about the border region and communities step by step. His final destination ending here in El Paso at the Bridge of the Americas.



After walking hundreds of miles, Mike Hull has made his journey to the Sun City to get a better understanding of the border and got to know some of the people who live near it.



“How I heard people describe this area, you know the whole border region, is not the border region I grew up with. So I thought to go find out,” Hull said, “The national press in my experience focuses on the problems. The people here like you, you hear a lot about the good things. Somehow or another that gets lost along the way. What the community thinks is important, here.”



Hull started his journey from Brownsville, Texas on October 3rd. His travels ended on Sunday in the Borderland.

“All the towns I’ve passed by this is almost like 990 miles so far. What the people I’ve walked past, talked to, and heard from… their stories I don’t know where they exist but its not in any national conversation I’m hearing,” Hull shared.



While learning and listening to other people’s stories, Hull said he has a better sense of the border along with a better sense of himself, “I started to walk to listen. To bring along whatever hope I had to share. In return I have received much more hope, grace, than I ever left behind.”



Hull also shared he visited the Walmart memorial and was touched by the sight.