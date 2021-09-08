Man takes his ’66 Galaxie 500 to every county courthouse in Texas; Route 66 up next

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Kevin Moss embarked on a quest to snap a photo of his 1966 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible in front of every county courthouse in the state of Texas, and his journey finally came to an end when he reached the El Paso County Courthouse.

There are 254 counties in Texas covering 268,597 square miles of territory, so he says he’s glad he made it all in one piece.

“My son and I have really worked hard on trying to do everything ourselves. There’s just things that have needed to be repaired, and if we’ve had to kind of take things slower than normal,” Moss said.

He even created his own website: Our Galaxie of Ford – Trials and Adventures of Our 1966 Galaxie to display all his photos along the way. He says he’s always been fascinated by the interesting history around courthouses and this journey meant a lot to him.

Covering over 200-thousand square miles of territory, he began this journey exactly one year ago. Driving his vintage whip across the state brought him plenty of attention, and he’s grateful to be able to share the photos he’s taken during this journey.

Moss bid on the car back in 2003 on eBay, starting with $5 over the minimum of $3,995. What he didn’t notice in the beginning was that the auction was for 3 days in the middle of the week instead of the normal seven days. On the third day, he was still the only bidder. He suspected that someone was just waiting until the last minute to bid so they could avoid a bidding war. Had it been a seven-day bid, he believes he wouldn’t have won. But as the last seconds counted down, no one else bid.

Moss and his wife lived in North Texas at the time and went to go pick up the car in Kansas City. The interior was in bad shape when Moss purchased the car. Old photos of the car show that the original color was “emberglow.”

The repairs included new door panels, new seat covers, new carpet and a new dash pad. The center console was customized with a touch-screen DVD/stereo, including a backup camera, lighting controls, cup holders and cruise control. The car also got a new “paint job”: bright white with a dark blue detail.

Moss said they got several estimates on having the body work done and repainted. It ranged from $12,000 to $18,000 and would take two to three months to complete, which was way out of their budget.

He said he remembers watching a TV show that had a car wrapped in chrome vinyl. That got him wondering if he could wrap the car in white vinyl. The cost was $2,500 for the car.



He says he’s very happy with the final product, and he says many people compliment the “paint job” even though it’s not painted.

“One time the lawyer in front of one of the counties said, ‘Sir you’re here parked illegally, I’m going to have to confiscate your car and take it to my house,'” Moss joked.

He tells KTSM he plans to take a trip on “Route 66 before he turns 66,” and plans to start from Chicago and end his trip in Los Angeles while stopping by some historic sites on the way.

